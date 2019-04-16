Florence R. Malone (Lee)

Gates – On April 14, 2019. Predeceased by son, Ronald; sisters, Anna Schey & Sally Ward. Survived by her husband, Warren (Russ); 2 sons, Russell, Randy Scott (Jo Ann); daughter-in-law, Jean Malone; 1 brother, Nelson LeBarron; 7 grandchildren, Jason Malone, Amy Malone, April Young, Brad Malone, Kim Gallagher, Shaun Malone, Patricia Malone; many great-grandchildren; several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Service Friday, 11AM in the Chapel at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Rd. (S. of Maiden Lane). Private Interment Elmgrove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to Mental Health at Strong Memorial Hospital, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14620 or Veteran’s of Foreign War.