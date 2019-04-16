- Clarkson holding food and personal care supply drivePosted 2 days ago
- Brockport’s Arbor Day – A community tree-planting event April 26Posted 2 days ago
- Work on Martha Street bridge in Spencerport continuesPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport Superintendent named Women of Excellence winnerPosted 1 week ago
- Spencerport Area Chamber offers scholarship opportunityPosted 2 weeks ago
- SSA alerts public to telephone impersonation schemePosted 2 weeks ago
- Free breast cancer screenings offeredPosted 3 weeks ago
Florence R. Malone (Lee)
Gates – On April 14, 2019. Predeceased by son, Ronald; sisters, Anna Schey & Sally Ward. Survived by her husband, Warren (Russ); 2 sons, Russell, Randy Scott (Jo Ann); daughter-in-law, Jean Malone; 1 brother, Nelson LeBarron; 7 grandchildren, Jason Malone, Amy Malone, April Young, Brad Malone, Kim Gallagher, Shaun Malone, Patricia Malone; many great-grandchildren; several nieces & nephews.
Funeral Service Friday, 11AM in the Chapel at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Rd. (S. of Maiden Lane). Private Interment Elmgrove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to Mental Health at Strong Memorial Hospital, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14620 or Veteran’s of Foreign War.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login