Kathleen M. Hanley
By Admin on April 16, 2019
Brockport – Passed away peacefully on Sunday April 14, 2019 at the age of 72. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Elsie Fenlon, brother Joseph Fenlon. She is survived by her husband Robert, sons Michael and Jason Vergari, daughters-in-law Dawn and Rachael Vergari, grandchildren Jacob, Alexandra, Emily and Caitlyn, siblings William (Pam) Fenlon, Mary (Jerry) Sturm, Nancy Werner, many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday April 19, 2019 at 11AM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport.
