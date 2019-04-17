Kenneth A. Longer

Kendall – April 12, 2019, age 68, in Hayesville, NC. Born in Sunbury, PA. Kenneth was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired from Kodak in 2005 after 34 years. Kenneth was a member of the Brockport Free Methodist Church. He belonged to the Bedford Light Artillery; a private and served as Chaplain; also active in the Conservative Party and SCOPE. Kenneth enjoyed gardening & deer hunting.

Survived by his wife of 38 years, Deborah K. Longer; children, Jacob Longer of Kendall, NY, Daniel Longer of Rosedale, MD, & Katherine Wood of Hayesville, NC; brothers, Glen Longer of Hilton, NY, Robert (Sandra) Longer of Lyons, NY & Steve Longer of Canaseraga, NY; and two grandchildren, Toby Wood & Carter Longer.

Calling hours on Friday from 4-7 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Avenue, Hilton. Funeral Service, 11:00 AM, Saturday at the Brockport Free Methodist Church. Burial with Military Honors in Parma Union Cemetery. In memory of Kenneth, donations can be made to Brockport Free Methodist Church, 6787 Fourth Section Rd, Brockport N.Y.14420 or the Hamlin VFW.