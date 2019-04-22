Ayden Carl Plowe

Chili – Ayden passed away on Thursday April 11, 2019. Predeceased by his brother, Gordon R. Plowe. Survived by his wife, Joan L. Plowe and daughters, Karen (Leslie) Dickey and Valerie (Mike) Knoth. He is also survived by two step-children, Kathryn (Walter) Bazylewicz and John (Becky) Duguid; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Ayden belonged to our Saviour Lutheran Church where he was active for many years. He served in the US Army from 1950-1952 and served eleven months as a Communication Chief with Headquarters Battery, 64 Field Battalion, 25th Division in Korea. Ayden was a member of the American Legion Post 1830 in Chili, NY and was a retiree of GM Delco, Rochester, NY after thirty years as a salaried supervisor. He worked as a salesperson with Mack Real Estate for many years after retiring from General Motors.

Ayden enjoyed many years of playing golf at Stafford County Club. He was one of the founders of Batavia Country Club and enjoyed playing there. He was active in sports at South Byron High School especially basketball and baseball. South Byron won the Section V basketball championship in 1945 and played in the finals of the baseball championship.

Ayden enjoyed and treasured spending time with his family. Together they spent many holidays, vacations and wonderful times. Ayden will be dearly missed by the many family members and friends who loved him.

Friends are invited to his memorial service at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 2415 Chili Ave., Rochester, NY 14624, Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 am. Interment Byron Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to the church.