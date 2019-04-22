Claude C. Barclay

Hilton – April 16, 2019, age 92. Predeceased by his wife, Geraldine “Jean” (1999). Survived by his step-children, Nancy & Charles Leport and Michael Whelehan; grandchildren, Alison Tripp & Brian Zimmerman, Courtney & Randy Covard, Kevin & Mindy Whelehan and Greg & Margaret Whelehan; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Barclay; and 5 nieces.

Visitation hours Friday from 4 – 7 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Avenue, Hilton, where his Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 10 AM. Burial Garland Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Claude Hilton Fire Department, 120 Old Hojack Lane, Hilton, NY 14468 or Alzheimer’s Association , 435 East Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620.