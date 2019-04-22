Gerard M. Darby

Chili – Sunday, April 14, 2019 at age 93. Predeceased by his brother, Joseph (Carol); sisters, Helen “Heidi” (George) Wegman and Claire Steubing. Survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Audrey; children, Jerry (Janine), Marykay (Mike) Viscardi, Heidi Corona (Ken Rondo) and Jim (Sue); grandchildren, Erin, Heather, Gerard III, Joe and Taylor; 4 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Dick Steubing; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Jerry was a skilled woodworker, avid outdoorsman, gardener and a member of the National Ski Patrol. He had a zest for life until the very end.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Monday 4-7. Funeral Mass, Tuesday 9:30 AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment, St. Pius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Jerry’s memory.