Richard A. Ludolph of Churchville died suddenly March 30 at age 70. Predeceased by brothers David and Edward. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years Margo; sons Rich (Brandy), Ryan (Kylene); grandchildren Richie, Ashley, Kelsey, Garrett and Dakota; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Annie (Bob) Randall, Ed (Bev) Boothe, Birdie (Jim) Feiock; special niece, Wendy Feiock; best friend and brother James (Rosalie), brothers Ralph (Debbie) and Albert; loving sister Pauline; many nieces and nephews.

A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.