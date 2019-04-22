Home   >   Obituaries   >   Richard A. Ludolph

Richard A. Ludolph

By on April 22, 2019

Richard A. Ludolph of Churchville died suddenly March 30 at age 70. Predeceased by brothers David and Edward. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years Margo; sons Rich (Brandy), Ryan (Kylene); grandchildren Richie, Ashley, Kelsey, Garrett and Dakota; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Annie (Bob) Randall, Ed (Bev) Boothe, Birdie (Jim) Feiock; special niece, Wendy Feiock; best friend and brother James (Rosalie), brothers Ralph (Debbie) and Albert; loving sister Pauline; many nieces and nephews.
A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.