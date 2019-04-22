Don't miss
Richard J. Anten “Jim”
By Admin on April 22, 2019
Greece – Dec. 7, 2018. Memorial Celebration of Jim’s life, 1 PM Saturday, April 27th at Messiah Lutheran Church, 4301 Mount Read Blvd. Interment Parma Union Cemetery.