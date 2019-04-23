Phyllis A. (Heintz) Leathersich

Spencerport – Spencerport: April 20, 2019. Phyllis is predeceased by her husband Harry E. Leathersich; parents Albert & Catherine Heintz; sister-in-law Shirley Zastrocky. She is survived by 7 children, Scott (Janelle) Leathersich, Mark (Pam) Leathersich, Catherine (Stephen) Goodemote, Terry Leathersich, Lori (Kenny Morgante) Mingoea, Nancy (Christopher) Dunshie & David (Rachel) Leathersich; 16 Grandchildren; 17 Great-Grandchildren & 3 on the way; sister Betty (Robert) Carges; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Watson & Linda Burlingame; brother-in-law, Donald (Nicolette) Leathersich; many nieces, nephews & friends; dear friends Marlene & Katie. For more information about Phyllis please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com

Phyllis’ life story will be shared during her visitation, Wednesday, April 24th, 3-7 PM at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. (Spencerport). Her Funeral Service will be celebrated Thursday, April 25th 10AM at the Funeral Home. Phyllis’ burial in Fairfield Cemetery will be shared with her family only. Those wishing may contribute to Unity Foundation, 1555 Long Pond Rd., Rochester, NY 14626 in Phyllis’ memory.