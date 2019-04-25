Richard W. Topel Sr.

Greece, NY – On April 23, 2019. Predeceased by his wife, Arlene M. He is survived by his son, Richard W. Jr. (Andrea); daughter, Rhonda Urbansky; 3 granddaughters, Tiffany Urbansky & William Maloney, Jennifer (Jason) Webb, Stephanie (Christopher) Atkins; 1 sister, Verna (Robert) Hudson; 6 great-grandchildren; several nieces & nephews. Navy Veteran of WWII, member of Inspiration Lodge #109 F.A.M., member of Rochester Consistory, member of Lalla Rookh Grotto, member of Starlight Chapter #57 OES.

Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Rd. (South of Maiden Lane) on Thursday 4-8 PM. Masonic Service, Thursday at 7:30 PM. Eastern Star Service at 7 PM. Funeral Service, Friday 11 AM in funeral home chapel. Interment, Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Lifetime Care Hospice or American Cancer Society or Patrick Place Hospice.