Dorothy G. Ryan
By Admin on April 28, 2019
Chili – Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at age 93. Predeceased by her loving husband of 70 years, Clifton; beloved son, Donald; and cherished grandson, Christopher. Survived by her sons, Ronald (Carol) and Allen (Kristine); daughter-in-law, Patricia; grandchildren, Bethany (Andy), Lindsay, Bridget (Nick), Jackie (Jake), Jaime (Ryan) and Ashley (Matt); great-grandchildren, Sydney, Ryan, Adelyn, Brady, Emma, Dominic, Hunter and Hailey.
Private Service and Interment at White Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.