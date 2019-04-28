Edward A. DeFilipps

Holley – 93, passed away January 11, 2019. He was born March 24, 1925 in Holley, a son of the late Michael and Mary (Donatelli) DeFilipps. Edward served in the United States Navy during WWII and was a member of the Jewell Buckman Post #529 American Legion.

He was predeceased by his wife Virginia in 1999, siblings, Louis, Sam, Doninico, Fedora Formicola, George, Michael and Edith. Edward is survived by his sons, John (Donna) DeFilipps and Gary (Emily) DeFilipps; grandchildren, Todd, Stacy, Garrett and Samuel; sister, Louise Lusk; brother, David (Mary Ellen) DeFilipps; sister-in-law, Pat DeFilipps and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 Route 31, Holley on Friday May 3, from 4:00-7:00. Edward’s Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Church 9 S. Main St. Holley, on Saturday May 4, at 10:00am. Interment with military honors at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Jewell Buckman Post #529 American Legion or St. Mary’s Church.

To share a special memory of Edward, please visit www.christophermitchell.com.