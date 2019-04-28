Gladys D. Brenner (Boulter)

Greece – April 12, 2019, age 96. Predeceased by her husband, Frederick “Fritz” Brenner; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon (Steven) LaFontaine; 2 brothers, Earl & William T. Boulter; 2 sisters, Evelyn Burns & Edna Trost.

Survived by son, Robert (Deborah) Brenner and daughter, Carol Sue (Frederick) Miller; 7 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sister, Jeanette Schiffhauer; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Gladie was a lifetime member of the Lakeshore Fire Dept. Auxillary and a founding member of Lakeview Community Church.

Her Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Lakeview Community Church, 30 Long Pond Rd., Roch., NY 14612. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Lakeview Community Church. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home.