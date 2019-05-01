Emile R. Parent “Rudy”

Chili – Sunday, April 28, 2019 passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Dolores; children, Ron (Donna), Deborah (Michael W.) Graham, Donna R. (Charles) Chisholm, Cynthia (James) Mykins; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Rita (Paul) Fredette; brother, Paul (Gert) Parent; many nieces & nephews. Emile was a Korean War Navy Veteran and a member of the American Legion Post 1830 for many years, an electrical engineer for Eastman Kodak, retiring after 30 years and a volunteer tax preparer for seniors through AARP in the Gates office.

Friends are invited to his Celebration of Life, Saturday, May 4th, 10 AM at White Haven Memorial Park (All Seasons Chapel) with a gathering immediately following at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hildebrandt Hospice, 2652 Ridgeway Ave., Rochester, NY 14626.