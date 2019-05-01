Jillian L. Pellegrin

Chili – Sunday, April 28, 2019 at age 40. Survived by daughter, Angelina; boyfriend, Chris; parents, Richard and Kathleen; sisters, Jennifer, Julia and Jessica (Ash); several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-7. Funeral Service, Friday 10 AM at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1549 Dewey Avenue, Rochester 14615. For more info: www.beanandsonsfuneralhome.com