Jillian L. Pellegrin
By Admin on May 1, 2019
Chili – Sunday, April 28, 2019 at age 40. Survived by daughter, Angelina; boyfriend, Chris; parents, Richard and Kathleen; sisters, Jennifer, Julia and Jessica (Ash); several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-7. Funeral Service, Friday 10 AM at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1549 Dewey Avenue, Rochester 14615. For more info: www.beanandsonsfuneralhome.com