Marie Mavilio
By Admin on May 1, 2019
Greece, NY – On April 29, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Dante C. Proia; and sister, Gloria Perticone. She is survived her daughter, Gigette Proia; 2 sisters-in-law, Ada Proia, Loretta Carbone; niece and nephew.
Funeral Mass on Saturday 11 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church (Ridge Road West). Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.