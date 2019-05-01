Marie Mavilio

Greece, NY – On April 29, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Dante C. Proia; and sister, Gloria Perticone. She is survived her daughter, Gigette Proia; 2 sisters-in-law, Ada Proia, Loretta Carbone; niece and nephew.

Funeral Mass on Saturday 11 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church (Ridge Road West). Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.