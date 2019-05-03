Don't miss
Edward J. Barclay
By Admin on May 3, 2019
Churchville – On May 1, 2019 at age 56. Join us in celebration of Ed’s life on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Churchville Moose, 5709 Chili Riga Center Rd Churchville, NY 14428. To share a memory visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.