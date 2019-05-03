Elsie Jane (Gallo) Northrup, age 92, of Lake Placid, NY, and formerly of Hilton, NY passed away on Monday April 22, 2019 at the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake with her family by her side.

Born in Brockport, NY on December 23, 1926, she was the daughter of Peter and Adalcisa Gallo. Elsie married Maurice Northrup on June 5, 1948 at the Colgate Rochester Divinity Chapel in Rochester, NY. He predeceased her in 2003.

Elsie worked as a beautician and owned and operated her own beautician business. She also was very fond of her time spent living in Florida which she considered “Paradise”. Elsie was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved being with her grandchildren Timothy, Ciera and Matthew and most joyed when she was with her great grandchildren Landon and Felix. She particularly loved doing family activities with them like skiing, skating and dancing. She also very much enjoyed owning a fruit farm.

Elsie is survived by her two sons: David (Jodie) Northrup of Lake Placid and Mark Northrup of Rome, NY. Her 3 Grand Children: Timothy (Becky) Northrup of Wilmington, Ciera (Travis) Earl of Kingsbury, NY and Matthew Northrup of Hoosick Falls, NY, and her 2 Great Grandchildren: Landon Earl and Felix Northrup.

Elsie was preceded in death by her mother and father, 4 brothers: Wilfred “Peter”, Jim, Joe and Eugene and 4 sisters: Sue, Victoria, Maria and Helen.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the Fortune-Keough Funeral Home in Saranac Lake, NY. There will be no calling hours or funeral services. Burial with a graveside service will take place at Parma Union Cemetery on June 1, 2019 at 3:00pm in Hilton, NY.

Friends wishing to remember Elsie Jane Northrup may make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society in care of the funeral home.

