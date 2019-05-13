Churchville, NY – Andrea Chochul born on May 5, 1954 passed away peacefully with family by her side on April 23, 2019 at the age of 64. She is now reunited with her parents Andrew and Muriel Chochul. Andrea is survived by her brother, Michael, cousins, Sam and Wilma Myers, Deb and David Goodfellow and Jay Finkelstein.

She left this world with the same quiet dignity, grace, and acceptance with which she lived her life. Andrea was a gentle and kind woman who made a difference in many people’s lives. She devoted her life to teaching for 32 years in the Churchville-Chili School District. Andrea impacted countless “young minds” over the years and established life long friendships.

A celebration of life will be held at Church Lodge in Churchville Park on Friday, May 17th from 3:00-7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Lipson Cancer Institute at Unity online at Give.Rochesterregional.org