Bernard F. Toal “Bernie”

Brockport – : Passed away peacefully with his beloved wife by his side on Saturday May 11, 2019 at the age of 87. Predeceased by son Dale Toal, brothers Albert and Thomas, sisters Joanne Ingham, Elaine Marshall and Pauline Klaver.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Nancy; children Darlene (John) Pulliam, David (Penny) Toal and Diane (Scott) Engle, daughter-in-law Susan Toal, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, siblings Geraldine Ingham, Theresa (Ray) Veness and Donald “Jack” (Doris) Toal, also numerous nieces and nephews.Bernie was a proud Patriot who served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

Family will receive friends on Friday May 17th from 10 AM to 12 NOON at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. Funeral Service will follow at 12 NOON. Interment immediately after with Military Honors will beheld in Garland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice in Bernie’s memory. We encourage you to share a story of Bernie with the family @www.fowlerfuneralhomeinc.com