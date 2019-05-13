Carol M. LaDue

Hamlin – May 7, 2019, age 85. Survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Fay LaDue; her children, Gregory (Gayleen) and Faith LaDue; brothers, Herbert (Dorothy) and Richard (Cathy) Koss; grandchildren, Carrie (Don) Sigler, Daniel (Brittany) LaDue & Erin (Matt Kistner) LaDue; great-grandchildren, Caleb & Lucas Sigler, and Henry & Silas LaDue & many nieces, nephews and friends.

Carol’s Memorial Service will be held on May 19th at 2 PM at St. John Lutheran Church, Hamlin. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Lakeside Cemetery, Hamlin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 1107 Lake Rd., W. Fork, Hamlin, NY 14464. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Hilton.