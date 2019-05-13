Don't miss
Charles W. Johnson
By Admin on May 13, 2019
Greece, NY – On May 6, 2019. Predeceased by his brother, Michael. He is survived by his wife, Isobel; son, Christopher (Amanda) Bulmahn; daughter, Wendy Bulmahn; 2 grandchildren.
Private Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.