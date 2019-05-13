Home   >   Obituaries   >   Charles W. Johnson

Charles W. Johnson

May 13, 2019

Greece, NY – On May 6, 2019. Predeceased by his brother, Michael. He is survived by his wife, Isobel; son, Christopher (Amanda) Bulmahn; daughter, Wendy Bulmahn; 2 grandchildren.

Private Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.