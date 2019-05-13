Clement “Tom” Etsler

Churchville – Thursday, May 9,2019 at age 81. Predeceased by his wife, Kathleen. Survived by his children, Mary (Joe) O’Donnell, Chris Etsler, Tom (Sarah) Etsler and Jim Etsler; grandchildren, Sean, Tim, Kevin, Daniel, Matthew, Tommy and Jimmy; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Daniel Etsler.

Tom was a graduate of Aquinas and a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He worked in the printing business and later in life enjoyed buying, selling and refurbishing antiques with his beloved wife. Tom was an avid sports fan and enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends more than anything. He will be greatly missed by many.

Private Service and Interment at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mount Carmel House, 288 Frisbee Hill Rd., Hilton, NY 14468.