Elaine M. McShane (Battista)
By Admin on May 13, 2019
Chili – Passed away on May 7, 2019. Friends are invited to call at the Calvary Assembly, 3429 Chili Ave., Rochester, NY 14624 on Saturday, May 18th from 11 – 12 followed by her Church Service at 12 and a luncheon immediately following at the church. For more information, please visit: www.beanandsonsfuneralhome.com