Kathleen M. Sengillo

North Chili – Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at age 78. Predeceased by her husband, Robert; parents, Anthony and Rose Trovato. Survived by her children, Karyn (Paul) Audycki and Robert (Barbara) Sengillo; grandchildren, Adam, Eric, Nicholas, Marissa and Daniel; brothers, Patrick (Barbara) Trovato of CO and Richard Trovato (Pati Gibbardo); several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Kathleen was a longtime member of St. Pius Tenth Church, the Seasoned People, local Red Hats Club (Red Rubies), avid scrapbooker and crochet/knitter.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Saturday 1-4. Funeral Mass, Monday 9:30 at St. Pius Tenth Church. Interment, St. Pius Cemetery. In of flowers, donations may be made to GiGis Playhouse Rochester, 372 N. Goodman St., Rochester 14607.