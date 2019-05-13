Richard G. “Rick” Ensman Jr.

Chili – Passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at age 65. Predeceased by his parents, Richard Sr. and Helen Ensman. Survived by his brothers, Robert (Tammy), James (Pat); nephews, James and Jesse; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Rick was the Director of Development at Genesee Community College, a member of the Batavia Rotary Club and an avid hiker and photographer. He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-7 PM. Funeral Mass Friday, 10 AM at St. Monica’s Church, 831 Genesee St. Entombment White Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Genesee Community College Foundation Fund for the Future, Rochester Area Community Foundation Western NY and Finger Lakes Land Bank Fund or the Serenity House.