Clarkson – Peacefully May 11, 2019. Darryl K. Moser, 72 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Charlotte “Sugar” Moser; his children, Paula (Paul) Spaulding, Patti (Mike) Milburn, Amy (Rob) Lewis, Kerry (Matt) Teresi, AnnMarie (Nikita) Borovik and Darryl (Shannon) Moser; grandchildren, Charlotte, Zachary, Mike, Carlyn, Kyle, Cory, Darell, Ranisha, Nicholas, Ryan, Jacob, Julia, Elle, Madison and Mason; his sisters, Merrilee (Al) MacWilliam & Jackie (Ronald) Morris; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Darryl was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Adrienne Moser.

He was past President of the Genesee Valley Land Surveyors Assoc. and recent recipient of the NYSAPLS Meritorious Service Award.

Friends are invited to call SUN. from 2-5 PM at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, 735 East Ave., Hilton, where a Service will be held MON. at 11 o’clock. Followed by Interment Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to Cruzin For Cory, 33 Laurelcrest Dr., Spencerport, NY 14559 in Darryl’s memory.