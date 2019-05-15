Donald L. Bates

Chili – Passed in peace, Sunday May 12, 2019 at the age of 80. Predeceased by his wife Noreen, brother Merle and brother Jack. Survived by his children Debra (Joseph) Rinck, Kevin (Twyla) and Brian (Susan); grandchildren, Alyssa, Steven, Lauren, Matthew, Jarrett, Reece and Reagan; great grandson Jacob; brother Paul (Diane); sisters- in- law Marie, Mary Lou and Ann Mayer; brother in laws William (Diane) Mayer, John Mayer and many nieces and nephews.

Donald worked at Eastman Kodak Company for 29 years and was a proud US Airforce Veteran. He loved spending summers at Chautauqua Lake and was a die-hard Buffalo Bills and Syracuse basketball fan.

He will be fondly remembered as a loving father and friend.

Friends may call Saturday May 18th from 9-10am at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Avenue, with his Funeral Mass immediately following at 10am at the church. Private interment.