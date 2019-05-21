Patrick Gavin

Chili – Saturday, May 18, 2019 at age 83. Survived by the love of his life of 58 years, Bridget; children, Mary Ellen (Bob) Hall, Sheila Gavin and Patrick (Judi); grandchildren, Bridget and Gavin Hall, Sam and Genna Gavin; 9 brothers and sisters; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins in the U.S., Ireland and England. Predeceased by his sister, Teresa Regan. Born February 8, 1936 in Ireland, came to Rochester at age 21. Pat was a Plasterer/Mason for many years and restored and repaired many historic homes around Rochester, a Kodak employee for 19 years and a Local 11 Union member.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Wednesday 3-7. Funeral Mass, Thursday 10 AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave., Roch. 14624. Interment, St. Pius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church or to the American Heart Association.