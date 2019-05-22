Charles “Chuck” Whelehan

Hilton – On May 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Shanna (Damien Hacker) Whelehan, Patrick (Kelli Lynch) Whelehan, Vincent (Dylan Merkely) Rossi & Lia (Jon) Hendon; grandchildren, Tyler, Mason, Colin, Keegan, Jameson & Jackson; his sister, Patricia Whelehan and a niece, Rachel Galgoul.

All are invited to call on Saturday, May 25th from 1-3 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where his Memorial Service will be held at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Lollypop Farm in his memory.