James A. Sage

Hilton – May 19, 2019, age 75. Survived by his loving wife, Carol Struble-Sage; children, Kim (Jon) Haines, Tim & Kevin Sage; stepson, Anthony (Liz) Giannotti; grandchildren, Meaghan & Brendon Haines, AJ & Lia Giannotti. Predeceased by stepson, Robert Giannotti.

Friends may call Friday, 4-6 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Avenue in Hilton. Memorial Service to follow at 6 PM.

In memory of James, donations can be made to Veterans Outreach Center, 459 South Ave., Rochester, NY 14620.