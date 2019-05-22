Don't miss
James A. Sage
By Admin on May 22, 2019
Hilton – May 19, 2019, age 75. Survived by his loving wife, Carol Struble-Sage; children, Kim (Jon) Haines, Tim & Kevin Sage; stepson, Anthony (Liz) Giannotti; grandchildren, Meaghan & Brendon Haines, AJ & Lia Giannotti. Predeceased by stepson, Robert Giannotti.
Friends may call Friday, 4-6 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Avenue in Hilton. Memorial Service to follow at 6 PM.
In memory of James, donations can be made to Veterans Outreach Center, 459 South Ave., Rochester, NY 14620.