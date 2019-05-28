Jean M. (Navarra) Mazerbo

Albion – Age 92, died May 25, 2019. Predeceased by husband Anthony and son Thomas. Survived by sons: James (Barb), David (Judy), 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren.

No prior visitation. Mass of Christian Burial, WEDNESDAY 5/29 at 2 p.m. in Holy Family Parish-St. Joseph's Church, 106 S. Main St., Albion. Private Interment. Memorials American Diabetes Association , 4955 N. Bailey Ave., #217, Amherst, NY, 14226 or P.A.W.S., 3371 Gaines Basin Rd., Albion, NY, 14411. Arrangements by Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. of Albion.