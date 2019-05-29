Donna J. Schriever

Churchville – Monday, May 27, 2019 at age 68. Predeceased by her husband, Michael; son, Brian & daughter, Debbie. Survived by her children, Melanie Richards & Kurt (Katie) Schriever; grandchildren, Matthew, Ian Michael, Ashley, Kenzie & Michaela; brother, John (Carolee) Farrell; sister, Jeanette (Ron) Stewart; several nieces & nephews.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Friday 3-5:30. Funeral Service to follow 5:30 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.smiletrain.org or the American Heart Association .