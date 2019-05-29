Floyd James Hanes

Holley – Age 43, May 24, 2019. Survived by parents Carl and Kim; brother Richard Hanes of Holley; niece, aunts, uncle, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 State Rte. 31 Holley Friday May 31st 4:00-7:00 where his Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7pm. Memorials may be made to the organization of one’s choice. To share a special memory of Floyd, please visit www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com.