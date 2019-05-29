Joseph M. Murphy

Greece, NY – On May 27, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Adelaide. He is survived by his dear friend and companion, Mari Runfola; son, Michael (Patricia); daughter, Kathleen (Jeffrey) Sullivan; 5 grandchildren, Michael Murphy, Brian (Kristen) Murphy, Meghan (Michael) Brunt, Theresa & Julia Sullivan; 3 great-grandchildren, William, Luke & Andrew Murphy; sister-in-law, Lorraine (Walter) Stek; cousins, Bina (Harry) Williams, Patrick O’Shea, Daniel O’Shea, Peggy Seeman, Eileen Murray, Patrick (Genny) Morris & many cousins in Ireland; several nieces & nephews. Special thanks to Dr. John Robb, longtime family physician, for his care over the years.

Friends may attend his Funeral Mass on Saturday 11am at St. Mark’s Church (Kuhn Road). Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery.