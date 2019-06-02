Ann Elizabeth Sinclair Delaney

Spencerport/Burlington, VT – Ann passed away at the University Medical Center in Burlington, Vt., following a brief illness on March 19, 2019. Ann was a resident of Shelburne, Vermont in recent years where she moved to be closer to her sons, but lived most of her adult life in Spencerport, NY followed by a few years as a resident of North Chili, NY.

Ann was born to her parents, Arba and Evelyn Sinclair, in Fowlerville, NY, on November 18,1927. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 54 years, Richard (Dick) Delaney of Greigsville, NY. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Janet Lloyd of Penfield, NY, John Sinclair of Piffard, NY, and Robert Sinclair, of Laguna Niguel, CA. She is survived by her sons, Mark and Peter Delaney of Vermont, her nieces Joan Petzen and Lynn Delaney, and her nephews, Bob Sinclair, Rick, Gary, and Doug Lloyd, and Don Delaney.

Ann was a graduate of Brockport State Teachers College and spent many years as a physical education teacher in the Spencerport school district. She was very active in her long tenure as a member of the Ogden Presbyterian Church before moving to Vermont. Ann also volunteered extensively, most notably at the Unity Hospital in Rochester, NY for many years. She committed many hours of her life to helping others. Ann enjoyed spending time with her many friends in Spencerport, at Village Green in North Chili, and at the Residence at Shelburne Bay. She especially liked playing bridge. Ann, despite her fear of heights, introduced her family to the sport of skiing which became instrumental in family life for many years. She was a wonderful mother who possessed a great sense of humor and sharp mind appreciated by all who knew her. To share a memory visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

There will be a Memorial Service for Ann at the Ogden Presbyterian Church on Friday, June 14th, 2019 at 10 am. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Ogden Presbyterian Church, c/o the Memorial Fund, 2400 South Union St., Spencerport, NY, 14559.