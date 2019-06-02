Louise (Piedmonte) McGrath

Albion/Holley – Louise McGrath, 99, passed away May 31, 2019 at the Martin-Linsin Hospice Residence. She was born March 14, 1920 in Holley; a daughter of the late John and Mary (Yoffredo) Piedmonte. Louise was an active member of the Holley First Baptist Church, and also volunteered her time at the Twig Association at the former Lakeside Memorial Hospital. She was a former employee of Eugene Lester Attorney in Holley and Brockport College. Louise loved knitting, crocheting, gardening and flowers. She also loved making baby clothes especially baby hats.

She was predeceased by her husband, Harold; son, Ronald; and brothers, Mike, Ben, Hank, Daniel, James and Eugene Piedmonte.

She is survived by her sons, Harlan (Julie) McGrath, Kevin (Debra) McGrath; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Service and interment at Hillside Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Orleans, P.O. Box 489, Albion, NY 14411.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc.

