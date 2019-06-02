Robert E. Reisch

Hamlin/Rochester – Age 90, died May 30, 2019. Mr. Reisch was very active as a Volunteer Firefighter, particularly with the Hamlin Fire Dept. Predeceased by son Jeffrey, a sister and brother-in-law: Lois and Dutch Weber, sister-in-law Kathryn Reisch. Survived by wife Sybil, daughter: Jennifer (Jim Chapman) Reisch, brother: John Reisch, grandchildren: Theo & Roxy, several nieces/nephews.

No prior visitation. Memorial Service SATURDAY JUNE 8th at 11 a.m. in Concordia Lutheran Church-Kendall. Private interment in South End Burying Ground-Southington, CT. Memorials: Lifetime Assistance Inc. of Rochester, 425 Paul Rd., Rochester, NY, 14624, Concordia Lutheran Church, 1769 Kendall Rd., Kendall, NY, 14476 or Fire Dept. of choice. Arrangements by Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. of Holley. To share a special memory of Rob, please visit: mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com