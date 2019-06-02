Thomas M. Sullivan

North Chili – Monday, May 27, 2019 at age 94. Predeceased by wife, Elizabeth. Survived by daughters, Deborah (William) Toogood, Janice Sugrue; grandsons, Shaun Sugrue (Leslie Buck), Eric (Tess) Toogood; great-grandchildren, Maeve and Rory Toogood; brothers, Wayne (Barb) Sullivan and Robert (Carolyn) Sullivan; several nieces and nephews. Tom was a retiree of Kodak and Beech-Nut Company. He was a longtime resident of North Chili and a member of the Westside YMCA.

Private Service and Interment at the convenience of the family.