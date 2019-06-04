Kathryn MaMoone (Marciano)

Gates – Peacefully on June 1, 2019 at age 75. Survived by her children, Mari (Karen) Marciano, Ann Marie Marciano, L.J. (Nadine) Marciano, Tonette (Mark) Ferrante. To share a memory and for more information visit, www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Kathryn’s visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, 3-7 PM at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Her Funeral Mass will be Thursday, June 6, 9:30 AM at Holy Ghost Church 250 Coldwater Rd. Interment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.