Kathryn MaMoone (Marciano)
By Admin on June 4, 2019
Gates – Peacefully on June 1, 2019 at age 75. Survived by her children, Mari (Karen) Marciano, Ann Marie Marciano, L.J. (Nadine) Marciano, Tonette (Mark) Ferrante. To share a memory and for more information visit, www.walkerbrothersfh.com.
Kathryn’s visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, 3-7 PM at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Her Funeral Mass will be Thursday, June 6, 9:30 AM at Holy Ghost Church 250 Coldwater Rd. Interment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.