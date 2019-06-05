Patricia L. Dupre (Leppla)

Holley – 12/5/44-6/3/19. She is survived by her children, Lisa (Frank) Saeva and Debra Ford, 5 grandchildren and many special friends. Born in Rochester, Pat resided in Holley, Orleans County for over 50 years.

Pat was an avid and skilled participant in shooting sports (skeet), had a deep love of animals and was a passionate advocate for elders.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 Route 31, Holley on Friday June 7, from 4-7 only.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that you please make memorials in Pat’s name to your local animal shelter, hospice care center or to the Murray-Holley Historical Society.