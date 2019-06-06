Larry S. Lemcke

Hilton – Peacefully June 4, 2019. Larry Lemcke, 85. Survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Arletta (Stone) Lemcke; his son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Lori Lemcke; grandchildren, Kyle (Felicia) Lemcke and Shannon (Matt) Little; his sister, Helen Kramer; his brothers, Harold Lemcke, Allen (Barb) Lemcke and Donald (Jackie) Lemcke; sister-in-law, N. Rosetta (Roger) Squier; many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Larry was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Myrtle Lemcke; his brothers, Art, Howard, Richard, Robert, John and Gerald Lemcke; his sisters, Hazel, Florence, Shirley, Geraldine and Betty Lou.

Friends are invited to call FRI. 4-7 PM at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Inc., 735 East Ave., Hilton. Funeral Service SAT. at 10:30 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hilton. Followed by Burial in Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to Camp Good Days or Lifetime Care Hospice in Larry’s memory.