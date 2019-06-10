Diane S. Betteridge

Gates – Diane went home to be with the Lord on March 9, 2019, at the age of 66. Predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Doris: brother, David. Leaving behind to cherish her memory, her brothers, Ray (Kathy) of Gates, Roy (Janet) of Swain, NY, Gary (Myrna) of Oklahoma and sister, Patricia Offen of Florida, many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. To share a memory please visit, www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Diane loved to work in her flower garden, Genealogy and arts/crafts. She will be greatly missed by all. A Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home, 15 West Ave Spencerport on June 15 at 1:00 PM. A graveside service immediately following at Riga Center Cemetery on Rt. 36, Riga Center.