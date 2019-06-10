Helen D. Harner

Brockport – Passed away peacefully on Friday May 31, 2019 at the age of 96. Predeceased by her parents, George and Ethel Dowden; her husband, Roy Harner; two brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her children Linda (Alden) Snell and Timothy (Suzanne) Harner; grandchildren Alden (Christin) Snell, II, Christopher (Ani) Snell, Sarah (Andrew) Shvarts, and Andrew Harner; great grandchildren David, Jonathan, and Elizabeth Snell, and Alex Shvarts; sister Ruth Grah; sister-in-law Beverly Harner; and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday June 16th at 3:00 PM at Bergen Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 38 S. Lake Ave., Bergen, NY 14416. Those wishing to do so may contribute to the Helen Harner Nursing Scholarship at Roberts Wesleyan College, 2301 Westside Drive, Rochester, NY 14624.

https://www.roberts.edu/give/make-a-gift//donate-endowed/