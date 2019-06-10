Robert L. DeVos

Brockport – June 7, 2019, age 82. Predeceased by his wife, Marlyene; his daughter, Debra Spicer; siblings, Leo DeVos & Ann Sterling. Survived by children, Michael (Lynn) DeVos, Robin (Gary) Simpson, Kerry, Timothy (Lisa), Chris (Vicki), & Randy (Lisa) DeVos; several grand and great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 11-1 at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where his Funeral Service will take place at 1 PM. Interment, Lakeview Cemetery, Brockport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CURE Childhood Cancer Assoc., 200 Westfall Rd., Roch., NY 14620.