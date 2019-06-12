Judith A. Waide (Murphy)

Spencerport – Peacefully on June 9, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Paul Andrew Waide. Survived by her children, Della Waide, Claudia (John) Delgado; grandchildren, MyKayla Waide, Micah Waide, Andrew Delgado, Cameron Delgado, Shane Moses, Kyle Moses, Tristan Moses, Bryan Moses, Aaron Moses; sister, Jeanette Murphy; Summer sister, Dixie Todd. Please come celebrate the life of our beautiful mother, friend, Nana. To share a memory visit, www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4-5:30 PM with her Celebration service immediately following at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to American Cancer Society Memorial Processing Center, PO Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 in Judith’s memory.