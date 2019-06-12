Robert E. Schmitt

Greece, NY – On June 10, 2019 at age 96. Predeceased by his wife, Lucille M. of 67 years. He is survived by his 2 daughters, Kathryn (Gary) Westphal, Judith (John) Rynne; 2 grandchildren, Craig (Jenny) Westphal, Carrie (Brian) Fearn; 8 great-grandchildren. Bob served as a mechanic with the Navy in WWII, stationed in Plymouth, England. Retiree of Remington Rand/Kardex after 44 years of service. Member of Ogden Presbyterian Church for 35 years.

Memorial Service on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:30 am at Ogden Presbyterian Church, 2400 South Union St., Spencerport, NY 14559. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Memorial Fund at Ogden Presbyterian Church.