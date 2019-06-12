Valerie A. Stiles

GREECE – June 11, 2019, age 56. Predeceased by her parents, Charles & Renie Nesbitt. Survived by her husband, Robert Stiles; her sons, Tyler (Merica Fingar), Kenneth (Chelsea Coyle), & Nicholas (Angela Cosentino) Stiles; siblings, Deborah (Robert) Buckhout, & Charlie (Janice Militello) Nesbitt; brother-in-law, Chuck (Sue) Stiles, & sister-in-law, Traci (Kevin) Schimmel; several nieces, nephews & friends.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday from 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where her Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 10 AM. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Journey Home, 994 Long Pond Rd., Roch., NY 14626.