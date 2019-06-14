Gabriella S. Richter “Bunny”

Chili – Tuesday, June 11, 2019, age 94. Predeceased by husband, Herman “Don”. Survived by son, James (Shirley) Jones; grandchildren, Jill (Richard) Muhs, Jason Jones (Suzan Diaz), Sue (Scott) Ward and Kim (Scott) Porter; 5 great-grandchildren, family and dear friends. Bunny retired as a Bank Manager after 37 years. She enjoyed gardening, spending time in Florida and entertaining at their house on Canandaigua Lake.

Friends are invited to her Funeral Service, Saturday 10:30 at Leo M,. Bean and Sons Funeral Home. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery. Donations may be made to Parkinson’s Disease.