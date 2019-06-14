Timothy A. O’Neil

Chili – Sunday, June 9, 2019, age 35. Survived by his wife, Starr; parents, Thomas Jr. and Debra O’Neil; brother, Thomas O’Neil III; sister, Heather O’Neil; nieces, Marah and Kayla; nephews, Jared and Tyler; father and mother-in-law, Jeff Boice and Sue Vella; brother-in-law, Josh Vella; sister-in-law, April (Mike) McCormick; grandmother-in-law, Victoria (Gabby) Christoff and many beloved friends.

Tim was equal parts passionate and compassionate. He shall be missed by all who knew him.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Saturday, 11 AM-2 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) at www.donate.splcenter.org